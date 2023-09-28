Submit Release
The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the «CLAAS» company, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Chairman of the joint stock company «CLAAS» (Germany), Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrina Klaas-Mühlhäuser. 

The guest congratulated the head of state on the 32nd anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan, addressing her best wishes to the entire Turkmen people. At the same time, the desire of the «CLAAS» company to build up productive ties with our country, where favorable conditions for effective economic interaction have been created, was confirmed.

Thanking Katrina Klaas-Mühlhäuser for her congratulations, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the results of her current visit and planned negotiations will contribute to the expansion of «CLAAS’s» activities in the Turkmen market and, in general, the intensification of business partnerships between Turkmenistan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

It was noted that the «CLAAS» company has been fruitfully interacting with our country for many years, effective partnership mechanisms have been established, and positive experience has been accumulated.

Specialized agricultural machinery «CLAAS » has proven itself well in the soil and climatic conditions of Turkmenistan, in two specialized universities of which there are training centers of the German company. In this context, the readiness of the Turkmen side to consider proposals from German partners for further cooperation was confirmed.

