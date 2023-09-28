The Turkmen-Spain cooperation issues were discussed

28/09/2023

On September 28, 2023, Deputy minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova received copies of credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain in Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow) Marcos Gomez Martinez.

M.Byashimova congratulated the Ambassador with appointment to the responsible position and expressed readiness of the Turkmen side to assist and support for implementation of his diplomatic activities.

The diplomats discussed actual agenda of bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions on perspectives of further mutual cooperation between Turkmenistan and Spain in a bilateral format as well as in the framework of international structures.

The sides stated importance of partnership activation on number of priority directions as well as agriculture, transport, logistics and cooperation in the field of cultural-humanitarian relations, training programmes and learning of Spain language.