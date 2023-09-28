Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with the Ambassador of the European Union

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Turkmenistan Beata Pecsa, who presented her credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan from the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Ambassador also cordially congratulated the head of state on the 32nd anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated Beata Pecsa on her appointment to a high diplomatic post. Having conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of the European Union, the head of state noted that in the implementation of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, great importance is attached to political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian cooperation with the EU.

During the meeting, it was also emphasized that this year marks the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and the European Union. All these years, the traditionally friendly dialogue between our country and the EU has been successfully developing on the basis of the principles of mutual trust and openness. In this regard, it was also especially noted that recently contacts at the highest level have become even more active.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that during a recent meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, an exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues of cooperation, which has solid potential. The transport industry, energy and “green” technologies were identified as the most promising areas of partnership.

It was emphasized that interaction between Turkmenistan and the EU is actively developing both on a bilateral basis and in the “Central Asia-European Union” format. Along with this, effective cooperation is carried out in the legislative sphere. Thus, a constructive inter-parliamentary dialogue has been established between the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the European Parliament.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov also noted that technical projects of the European Union in the fields of science and education, ecology, improvement of legislation, energy, and other areas have been successfully implemented in Turkmenistan.

Stressing that our country highly values cooperation with the European Union, the head of state confirmed his readiness to continue strengthening these fruitful relations.