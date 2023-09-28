A meeting with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

28/09/2023

On September 28, 2023, Deputy Foreign Minister Vepa Hajiyev met with the delegation of the Gulistan region of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who arrived headed by the Governor of the region Ali Mohammad Zangane to participate in events dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence.

During the meeting, the parties noted the consistent development of bilateral mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran.

Also, during the negotiations, took place an exchange of views on the development of cooperation between the Balkan region of Turkmenistan and the Gulistan region of Iran in the trade, economic, transport, transit, cultural and humanitarian spheres.