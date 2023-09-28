Boeh Agency Builds Leadership Team
Sarah Courtright, Boeh Agency strategic marketing director
Marketing firm welcomes 20-year industry veteran as strategic marketing director
Joining the talented team at Bā and helping share the important issues and advancements of the industry is a rewarding and worthy way to make an impact.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to supporting water industry clients with real world experience, the Boeh Agency (Bā) welcomes Sarah Courtright as strategic marketing director. Her full-time tenure at the firm is official as of this month, bringing more than 20 years of water background to lead integrated marketing strategy for both Bā and its growing client portfolio.
— Sarah Courtright, Boeh Agency strategic marketing director
“We are delighted to welcome Sarah to the Bā team,” said Beth Boeh, president and CEO. “It’s exciting to bring more than 50 years of combined strategic marketing experience to serve our clients in the potable, wastewater, reuse, and utility sectors. I’ve known Sarah for years, and her insight, perspective and connections, not to mention our well-aligned values and ethos, make her a game-changing addition to a dynamic team. I’m thrilled that together we will be able to help more clients achieve their goals - from launching a new product to improving water utility community communications - through strategic marketing.”
Prior to joining Bā, Courtright served as the communications manager at Aqua, one of the largest US-based, publicly traded water and wastewater utilities. There she managed external communications, overseeing strategy, outreach and issues management across an eight-state footprint and 3.5 million customer base. A third generation water industry professional, Courtright also brings nearly two decades of experience from Duperon Corporation, where she worked her way up through the ranks to develop a deep understanding of water treatment needs at utilities. She held leadership roles in sales, international business development and all facets of marketing, which enabled significant growth while solidifying her love for the water industry and desire to make the world a better place.
In this newly formed role, Sarah adds, “This is an exciting time for our industry. Innovation is at an all time high among both solutions providers and utilities, working together to solve our biggest global water challenges. Joining the talented team at Bā and helping share the important issues and advancements of the industry is a rewarding and worthy way to make an impact.”
Sarah served on many Water Environment Federation (WEF) committees, most recently as the 2020 chair of the Future Issues & Global Insights Symposium and was recognized in 2017 by Water & Wastewater Digest as a “Young Professional Making Waves in the Water Industry.” She has a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion certification from the University of South Florida and is a graduate of the WEF Water Leadership Institute. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University in International Business and Marketing.
About the Boeh Agency
The Boeh Agency (Bā) is a full-service marketing and PR agency that has a singular focus on the water and wastewater industry. For more than 10 years, the agency has dedicated itself to water industry communication, bringing a strategic advantage for its clients. Bā has developed marketing strategies supported by meaningful content delivered to the right audience to generate leads and elevate brand awareness for clients worldwide, including treatment manufacturers, technology experts, reps, and utilities.
Greer Hackett
Boeh Agency
+1 7274577468
email us here