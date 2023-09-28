Submit Release
Working trip to the Federal Republic of Germany

TAJIKISTAN, September 28 - On September 28, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to the Federal Republic of Germany to participate in the meeting of "Central Asia - Federal Republic of Germany" Head of State.

 At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

 On this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, assistants of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations and Economic Issues, ministers of industry and new technologies, finance and other officials.

 

