The world’s most authoritative guide to cruising and cruise ships — refreshed and enhanced with more images, features and expert insights.

We are thrilled to publish a new edition that responds to the feedback we’ve had over the years, as well as being packed with new inspirational and practical information.” — Sarah Clark, Head of Publishing

Published October 2024

ISBN 9781839053443 £19.99

Now in its 39th year of continuous publication, Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024 (formerly Berlitz Cruising and Cruise Ships) is the world’s most authoritative and longest-running guide to cruising and cruise ships.

Meticulously researched by Douglas Ward, the world’s foremost authority on cruising and cruise ships, this new edition features everything millions of cruise-goers, travel agents and crew members worldwide have come to love and respect, not least the author’s hugely-anticipated evaluations. Here, 343 cruise ships have been rated and reviewed.

In addition, the 406-page, fully-updated 2024 edition serves several new features in ship-shape style.

- New features of Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024

- Enhanced user-friendly design, including larger font for greater readability

- More images, making for a fresher, user-friendlier experience

- New section on the history of cruising

- New user-oriented features on the Best of Cruising

- New showcasing of Ultimate Experiences

- New Author’s Choice section sees Ward share his rundown of Top Ships and the best cruises for all kinds of travellers, from families and romantics, to solo voyagers and cruise-goers with accessibility needs.

If that wasn’t enough, purchase of the print book gives access to a free eBook.

Insight Guides Head of Publishing, Sarah Clark, says: We are very excited to relaunch the good ship Insight Guides Cruising & Cruise Ships 2024! This book has always had a dedicated following from our readers and we are thrilled to publish a new edition that responds to the feedback we’ve had over the years, as well as being packed with new inspirational and practical information. We can’t wait to hear what our readers think.

PRAISE FOR DOUGLAS WARD’S CRUISING AND CRUISE SHIPS

‘Legendary’ USA Today

‘The author is the most feared critic in the business’ The Times, London

About Douglas Ward

Often described as a maritime Sherlock Holmes, and esteemed as the world’s top authority on cruising and cruise ships, expert author Douglas Ward has completed over 6400 days on ships and river ships across 1130+ cruises, 160 transatlantic crossings, and countless Panama Canal transits, shipyard visits, ship-naming ceremonies and maiden voyages.