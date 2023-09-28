Transport and communications statistics for August 2023

MACAU, September 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 250,596 as at end-August 2023, up by 1.2% year-on-year; light automobiles (115,090) and heavy motorcycles (109,053) rose by 1.5% and 2.0% respectively. New registration of motor vehicles in August went up by 3.6% year-on-year to 1,062 (220 were electric vehicles); of which, light automobiles increased by 34.7% to 532 (130 of them were electric), whereas heavy motorcycles dropped by 23.7% to 463 (53 of them were electric). From January to August 2023, new registration of motor vehicles grew by 27.4% year-on-year to 7,944. Number of traffic accidents in August climbed by 25.0% year-on-year to 1,139, with 402 persons injured. In the first eight months of 2023, there were 8,748 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 3,047 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in August hiked by 110.4% year-on-year to 651,453 trips, of which light automobile trips (606,121) surged by 118.0%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in August fell by 15.8% year-on-year to 3,696 tonnes; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (3,467 tonnes) took up 93.8% of the total. In the first eight months of 2023, cross-border vehicular traffic (4,593,884 trips) leapt by 106.4% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (22,810 tonnes) slid by 35.7%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 60.3% year-on-year to 16,234 tonnes in August; cargo being handled at the Ká-Hó Harbour (8,966 tonnes) leapt by 228.3% whereas that being shipped through the Inner Harbour (7,267 tonnes) fell by 1.7%. From January to August 2023, gross weight of port containerized cargo rose by 32.2% year-on-year to 128,239 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 4,060 trips in August, a sharp rise of 737.1% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo rose by 26.8% year-on-year to 5,361 tonnes in August, of which gross weight of inward cargo (416 tonnes) and outward cargo (4,802 tonnes) grew by 17.1% and 25.5% respectively. From January to August 2023, number of arriving and departing commercial flights soared by 268.0% year-on-year to 23,426 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (34,045 tonnes) diminished by 3.3%.

As at the end of August, there were 89,070 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.4% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers increased by 13.0% year-on-year to 1,347,358; postpaid subscribers (980,622) and prepaid SIM card subscribers (366,736) rose by 7.5% and 31.0% respectively. Internet subscribers totalled 726,658 as at end-August, an increase of 5.3% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in August edged up by 0.2% year-on-year to 141 million hours, whereas the total duration of internet usage in the first eight months of 2023 grew by 2.4% to 1.14 billion hours.