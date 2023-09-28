Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan met with the head of the group of companies "Bouygues"

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the General Director of the Bouygues group of companies Martin Bouygues.

At the beginning of the meeting, Hero-Arkadag got acquainted with the state of work at the facilities being built as part of the successful implementation of the urban development program in the capital. As the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted, an important requirement of these days are the use of best practices in this area, innovative technologies, ensuring high quality of construction work and commissioning of facilities on time.

Further, during the meeting, the head of the French company congratulated the Hero-Arkadag on the national holiday - the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people emphasized that the projects jointly implemented with the company "Bouygues" are of great importance for the successful implementation of the national urban development program, strengthening the construction and industrial potential of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the activities of the French company and were considered the possibilities of its participation in the implementation of new joint projects, taking into account the priorities of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan.