Meeting of the President of Turkmenistan with a representative "Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd."

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the senior adviser on strategic issues of the Japanese company “Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.” Tatsuya Watanabe, who arrived in our country to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the sacred Independence of Turkmenistan.

The guest congratulated the head of state on being awarded the title of Hero of Turkmenistan and the main holiday of the country, addressing wishes of peace, prosperity and success to the entire Turkmen people on their chosen path of sovereign development.

Having warmly welcomed the guest and thanked him for his good wishes, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the current visit of a representative of the largest Japanese company will give new impetus to the further development of interstate relations. As noted, today Turkmenistan is successfully implementing tasks aimed at industrialization and diversification of the national economy, scientific production of high-quality products that are competitive in the world market. In this regard, great importance is attached to attracting the experience of developed countries of the world and the achievements of leading foreign companies, and the active expansion of international economic relations.

Mutually beneficial partnerships with the largest world-famous Japanese companies, which have been successfully operating in the Turkmen market for many years, have received particular development in recent years. A striking example of this is the fruitful partnership of “Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.” with the state concerns “Türkmenhimiýa” and “Türkmengaz”, having successfully completed the construction of production complexes.

During the meeting, took place an interested exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation, considering the large-scale programs being implemented in our country aimed at modernization and intensification of the national economy.