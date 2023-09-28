Submit Release
Meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people with the head of the CLAAS company, chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the “CLAAS” company (GFR), chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrina Claas-Mühlhäuser. 

During the meeting, the guest cordially congratulated the Hero-Arkadag on the holiday - the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence, addressing the National Leader of the Turkmen people and all Turkmen citizens her best wishes. 

During the meeting, the prospects for the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between “CLAAS” and Turkmenistan and building up the established productive business ties were discussed.

The parties noted the effective nature of the partnership between Turkmenistan and the Eastern Committee of the German Economy in establishing bilateral business contacts. At the same time, the intention of both countries to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation, including in the investment sphere, was confirmed.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the head of the “CLAAS” company, Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Katrina Claas-Mühlhäuser expressed confidence that the traditional bilateral cooperation will continue to develop successfully on the mutually beneficial and long-term principles.

