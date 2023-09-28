The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the «Cifal» company

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the President of the «Cifal» company Gilles Remy.

The businessman congratulated the head of state on the Independence Day of Turkmenistan, addressing wishes of happiness and prosperity to the Turkmen people. The desire of the business circles of France and, in general, Europe to build up productive ties with dynamically developing Turkmenistan, where favorable conditions have been created for effective economic partnership, was emphasized.

Welcoming the guest and thanking for the congratulations, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that this visit of the businessman to Ashgabat will provide a good opportunity to discuss the current state of bilateral cooperation and will serve to strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and the business community of France.

Our country is always open to fruitful partnerships with leading European companies, especially in attracting advanced scientific and technical achievements and innovative developments. Having stated that the «Cifal» company is a long-term friend of Turkmenistan and has proved itself as a reliable partner, the head of state noted the recent positive experience of cooperation and mutual trust in the implementation of large-scale projects.

Currently, a series of French companies, in close cooperation with «Cifal», are successfully operating in Turkmenistan in such areas as construction, the oil and gas sector, and the aviation sector.

During the meeting, emphasized that, while implementing a foreign policy strategy aimed at further expanding foreign economic relations, Turkmenistan attaches special importance to attracting advanced foreign experience in the field of information technology, digitalization of agriculture, water-saving and “green” technologies.

Based on this, noted the interest and readiness of the Turkmen side in further studying the achievements of French companies and considering their specific proposals.