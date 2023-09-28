Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan met with the President of the Agriculture Division of the John Deere Company

28/09/2023

On September 26, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Agriculture Division of the American company “John Deere” Mark von Pentz.

During the meeting, the guest congratulated the Hero-Arkadag on the holiday - the Independence Day of Turkmenistan, addressing wishes of well-being and prosperity to the people of the country.

Thanking for the congratulations, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that targeted measures are being taken in Turkmenistan to modernize the production capacities of the agro-industrial complex (AIC), in the activities of which advanced technologies and the best world experience are being introduced.

In continuation of the meeting, took place an interested discussion of the prospects for further bilateral cooperation, during which the long-term nature of the established business contacts with “John Deere”, which is one of the long-standing reliable partners of Turkmenistan in the agro-industrial sector, was stated.

One of the topical areas of long-term bilateral cooperation is the training of qualified specialized professionals for Turkmenistan. Cooperation in this area is also well positioned for successful continuation.

In this context, confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and “John Deere” to expand productive cooperation.