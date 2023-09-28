Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan received the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation

28/09/2023

10

On September 26, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the Independence Day of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the distinguished guest cordially congratulated the Hero-Arkadag on the 32nd anniversary of Turkmenistan's Independence and stressed that the Republic of Tatarstan highly appreciates the significant personal contribution of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to strengthening a productive dialogue based on strong ties of friendship and good neighborliness.

During the meeting was noted the dynamic and fruitful nature of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Tatarstan of Russia. In this context, a thorough exchange of views took place on the current state and priorities of the multifaceted Turkmen-Tatarstan cooperation in the trade and economic sphere.

As stated, in the light of the development of trade and economic relations, an important role is given to the activities of the Turkmen-Tatarstan working group on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation, which monitors the entire spectrum of bilateral contacts.

At the end of the meeting, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.

As part of the program of stay in Turkmenistan, Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov visited the city of Arkadag and got acquainted with the architecture and cultural attractions of the first "smart" city in the history of the country.