Man Robbed by Four Suspects in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought for a robbery (fear) that occurred in Northeast, DC.

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:55 a.m., a man was walking in the 3800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle. The suspects exited the vehicle and one of the suspects took the victim’s phone from his pocket and the other suspects took his backpack containing his wallet and passport. The four suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Two of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Cpe8zVil5R4

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.