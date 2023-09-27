Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,739 in the last 365 days.

Man Robbed by Four Suspects in Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects sought for a robbery (fear) that occurred in Northeast, DC.

 

On Thursday, August 31, 2023, at approximately 2:55 a.m., a man was walking in the 3800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast, when the suspects pulled up in a vehicle.  The suspects exited the vehicle and one of the suspects took the victim’s phone from his pocket and the other suspects took his backpack containing his wallet and passport.  The four suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

Two of the suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/Cpe8zVil5R4

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

You just read:

Man Robbed by Four Suspects in Northeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more