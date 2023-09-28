Inmedix® raises another $35,285 to support kids with arthritis at Seattle Children’s Hospital

This 7th Annual Golf Tournament takes the Inmedix total to over $125,000.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. continued to support kids with arthritis at its 7th annual Inmedix charity golf tournament at the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge on Monday, September 25, 2023. Today, it announced a final tally of $35,285 raised. After these seven events, the company has provided over $125,000 to support research and other pressing needs at the Pediatric Rheumatology Division of the University of Washington at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The events have been organized a bit differently than most charity events. To ensure that all collected fees go 100% to support kids with arthritis, every entry check is made out to “Seattle Children’s Hospital”. After golf and the awards banquet, the comprehensive bill is given to the event’s sole sponsor, Inmedix Inc.

Inmedix is defining the emerging medical field of immuno-autonomics: the interface between immune function and stress biology, controlled within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The natural stress response can beneficially impact immune function in the near term (1). However, chronic activation of the immune system by stress, mediated by the ANS, has been implicated in adversely affecting the onset and severity of autoimmune diseases (2). With its CloudHRV™ diagnostic in development, Inmedix intends to provide the leading, precision tool to quantify ANS stress state to support research and clinical care.

“This event has become a tradition, although never before held in the rain,” said Andrew J. Holman, MD, local rheumatologist, Inmedix CEO and Co-founder, and Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. “I wish to sincerely thank those stalwart golfers who participated despite the challenges. The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge provided remarkable service and the course was impeccable. Most important, the generosity of these golfers continued to exceed all expectation, this year breaking the $35,000 mark.”

“It’s an annual highlight for all of us at Inmedix,” continued Dr. Holman. “Most do not realize that children can suffer from autoimmune diseases and inflammatory arthritis. Thankfully, our region is blessed with an exceptional and dedicated team at Seattle Children’s Hospital and Inmedix is committed to supporting these remarkable medical professionals, so many great kids, and their wonderful families.”

References

1. Elenkov IJ, Wilder RL, Chrousos GP, Vizi ES. The sympathetic nerve – an integrative interface

between two supersystems: the brain and the immune system. Pharmacol Rev 2000;52:595-

638.

2. Taylor PC, Holman A J. Rheumatoid arthritis and the emergence of immuno-autonomics.

Rheumatology (Oxford). 2019 Dec 1;58(12):2079-2080. doi: 10.1093/rheumatology/kez216. PMID:31177267.



About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd., are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix® CloudHRV™ diagnostic system is leading the development of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as a potentially informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.

