Seasons of Change Inc. Receives $10,000 Grant from Walmart to Support Local Communities

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasons of Change Inc., a prominent non-profit organization committed to empowering vulnerable and marginalized youth and families, is thrilled to announce the receipt of a $10,000 grant from Walmart. This grant, awarded in honor of the impactful work Seasons of Change Inc. has undertaken with and for communities of color, will play a pivotal role in furthering the organization's mission and supporting its vital programs Seasons of Change Inc. (SOC) , founded in 2001, is dedicated to addressing the critical needs of families in our communities by providing essential support, resources, and advocacy. With a steadfast focus on healthcare, education, and basic needs, the organization has consistently strived to improve the lives of those in need.This grant from Walmart will contribute to Seasons of Change Inc.'s cornerstone programs: the Basic Center Program and the Personal Responsibility Program. These programs are designed to create tangible pathways out of poverty by offering comprehensive services, crisis intervention, transitional housing, counseling, and educational support.“The work of organizations like Seasons of Change Inc. is vital to create the change we need in under-resourced communities. The mission and commitment that SOC continues to have should be celebrated and supported. We are proud to do so,” said Regine Moore, Walmart Director of Constituent Relations.Walmart's commitment to community support aligns seamlessly with Seasons of Change Inc.'s mission, making this partnership an ideal match. The grant signifies Walmart's recognition of the vital role that non-profit organizations like Seasons of Change Inc. play in creating positive change within our communities.For more information or to inquire about sponsorship or volunteering opportunities, please contact Seasons of Change Inc. at sofchanginc@aol.com or call (817) 277-9601. You may also visit the website at www.seasonsofchangeinc.com About Seasons of Change Inc.:Seasons of Change Inc. is a leading non-profit organization based in Arlington, Texas, founded in 2001 to address the lack of community support for vulnerable and marginalized youth and dedicated to improving the lives of families in need. The organization provides support, resources, and advocacy to empower families and address critical areas such as healthcare, education, and basic needs. Through research-based programs, crisis intervention, transitional housing, counseling, and education, Seasons of Change Inc. aims to empower adolescents and families to make better decisions, healthier choices, and become self-sufficient leaders. The organization is committed to creating pathways out of poverty for those most vulnerable in the communities they serve.# # #

