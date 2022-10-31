Ten DFW Area Corporate Leaders Honored at the Third Annual Golden Shovel Awards & Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Golden Shovel Awards was a complete success. Over 410 people attended the business expo and awards dinner on Thursday, October 27, 2022. We'd like to congratulate this year's awardees.

Hosted by the National Association of Minority Contractors DFW at Globe Life Field, these leaders were recognized for their leadership and service to community

I am very thankful for all the support of the municipalities, businesses and organizations who attended the event.” — NAMC DFW Board Chairman, Gradlin Franks