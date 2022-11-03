Bikes for Mission Arlington providing bicycles to children in need this Christmas
The event will include a police escort to deliver the bikes to Mission Arlington’s Christmas Store
Since Bikes started in 2007, we’ve given over 16,000 bicycles to local families via Mission Arlington—that’s 16,000 young lives touched through the generosity of people in our community.”ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bikes for Mission Arlington announced that their annual children's bicycle drive will take place on Saturday, December 10 at 9:00 AM. Anyone who wishes to donate a new bicycle is invited to meet in the Pantego Christian Academy parking lot and join in a police escort to deliver the bikes to Mission Arlington.
— Clay Kelley
“Every child wants to experience the joy that comes from unwrapping presents on Christmas morning,” said Board Member Clay Kelley. “But there are many families in our community that can’t afford gifts for their kids. We believe every child should experience the love of Jesus through the gift of a bicycle for Christmas.”
According to the organization, Bikes for Mission Arlington donates bicycles every year to Mission Arlington's Christmas Store. Bicycles are always the most-requested gifts, and the most needed.
“Bikes for Mission Arlington is a wonderful opportunity to talk to our kids about the needs of struggling families in our community, and ultimately the responsibility of people of faith,” continued Mr. Kelley. “It's a great way to teach your children to put ‘faith into works’ while teaching our kids that God spreads His blessings in the world by using ordinary people.”
Those who would like to participate can visit bikesformissionarlington.org to RSVP. There is also an option to give financially, and every dollar goes directly to purchasing bicycles for children.
ABOUT BIKES FOR MISSION ARLINGTON
Every year on the second Saturday of December, Bikes for Mission Arlington helps local children experience the love of Jesus through the blessing of a bicycle. From six bikes given the first year to thousands given in the years since, one thing remains the same: the emphasis on "one bike, one child."
