Rutland barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B4005975
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-802-722-4628
DATE/TIME: September 17th, 2023, approximately 1200
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child & Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child under age 13.
ACCUSED: Michael Blaisdell
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17th, 2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police , along with Investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation concerning an alleged sexual assault against two separate children. It was learned that the assault(s) had been occurring over the past five years. On September 27, 2023, members of VSP and DCF continued their investigation and subsequently Blaisdell was arrested. Blaisdell was ordered to be held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail and to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, on September 28, 2023 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 28th, 2023
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.