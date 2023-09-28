Submit Release
Rutland barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B4005975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico                        

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-802-722-4628

DATE/TIME: September 17th, 2023, approximately 1200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child & Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child under age 13.

 

ACCUSED: Michael Blaisdell                                         

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On September 17th, 2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police , along with Investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation concerning an alleged sexual assault against two separate children. It was learned that the assault(s) had been occurring over the past five years. On September 27, 2023,  members of VSP and DCF continued their investigation and subsequently Blaisdell was arrested. Blaisdell was ordered to be held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail and to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, on September 28, 2023 at 1230 hours.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:   September 28th, 2023          

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

