Rutland barracks/Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005975

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-802-722-4628

DATE/TIME: September 17th, 2023, approximately 1200

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pittsford Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child & Aggravated Sexual Assault Against a Child under age 13.

ACCUSED: Michael Blaisdell

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 17th, 2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police , along with Investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families (DCF) began an investigation concerning an alleged sexual assault against two separate children. It was learned that the assault(s) had been occurring over the past five years. On September 27, 2023, members of VSP and DCF continued their investigation and subsequently Blaisdell was arrested. Blaisdell was ordered to be held at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail and to appear in Rutland Superior Court, Criminal Division, on September 28, 2023 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 28th, 2023

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: N/A

