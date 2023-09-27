MPD Investigating Death of Man in 2022

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man after a fight in Southeast D.C in 2022.

On Friday, November 4, 2022, homicide detectives responded to a local hospital for the report of a man’s death. Detectives learned that the man was being treated for injuries sustained during a fight in the 1100 block of K Street, Southeast on October 14, 2022. Later, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

During the initial investigation, an arrest was made for the assault. Detectives are working with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to upgrade the charges to reflect the death.

The victim has been identified as 61-year-old Thomas Gray, of Southeast, DC.

