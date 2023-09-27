The testimony attached below was presented by Pamela A. Smith, Acting Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, to the District of Columbia Council Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety, the Honorable Brooke Pinto, Chairperson, on September 27, 2023, at the Wilson Building, 1350 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW.
You just read:
On the Nomination of Pamela A. Smith to the Position of Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.