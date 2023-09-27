Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in 2021 Assault

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a man from injuries sustained in 2021.

On Monday, August 16, 2021, at approximately 4:12 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 800 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast for an assault. Upon arrival, officers located a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the victim died from the injuries sustained during the assault. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled the cause of death as complications from impact head trauma and the manner of death homicide.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Antonio Bennett, of Southeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.