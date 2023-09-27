Man Dies from Injuries Sustained in 2017 Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a 2017 shooting that killed a man in Northeast DC.

On Friday, March 17, 2017, members of the Fifth District responded to the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Division Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, the man was pronounced deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia ruled that the man died as a result of complications from the gunshot injury sustained in 2017 and the manner of death a homicide.

The man has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Smith, of Southeast, DC.

