Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce a man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 1:27 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, for a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by responding Seventh District officers.

29-year-old Joshua Dorsey of Northwest, DC was arrest and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).