Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,558 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,700 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce a man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that occurred in Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 1:27 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast, for a man suffering from stab wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended by responding Seventh District officers.

 

29-year-old Joshua Dorsey of Northwest, DC was arrest and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife).

You just read:

Man Arrested for a Stabbing in Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more