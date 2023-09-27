Infant Death Ruled a Homicide

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating an infant death that has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, at approximately 6:47 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 4000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest for the report of an unconscious infant. Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious and unresponsive infant.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the infant to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, February 18, 2023, the infant succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the District of Columbia ruled that the infant’s death was caused by complications of blunt force trauma and the manner of death as Homicide.

The victim was identified as 5-month-old Kenneth Geo Walton, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.