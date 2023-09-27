Caution VT Route 9 in Woodford

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 9 is experiencing delays in the area of 5053 VT Route 9, Woodford due to a stalled out tractor trailer unit.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully and use caution coming up the mountain until this is resolved.