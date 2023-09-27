Dr. Cherry Spielman Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Empathy and Understanding in Business" with Chris Voss

Dr. Cherry Spielman

LONGWOOD , FL , USA , September 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cherry Blossom Spielman, a distinguished Licensed Therapist and Certified Life Coach, signs publishing deal with SuccessBooks® as co-author of the highly anticipated book, “Empathy and Understanding in Business,” alongside accomplished author Chris Voss. This partnership of visionary minds aims to redefine the landscape of business success through empathetic leadership and understanding.

“Empathy and Understanding in Business” is set to make its long-anticipated debut by the close of 2023. This collection promises to transcend traditional business literature by emphasizing the power of human connection, empathy, and emotional intelligence in fostering prosperous enterprises.

Dr. Cherry Blossom Spielman's extensive experience as a Licensed Therapist and Certified Life Coach forms a robust foundation for her contribution to this collaborative endeavor. With over 30 years of private practice, Dr. Spielman has guided individuals, couples, families, and groups through profound healing and self-discovery journeys. Her approach to deep-level healing, authentic self-discovery, and personal and professional transformation has garnered her a diverse clientele from across the globe.

In addition to her therapeutic expertise, Dr. Spielman is a Licensed Vibrational Sound Therapist, employing individual sessions and group sound meditations to foster holistic well-being. Her insights on the power of vibration and sound activation in facilitating deep relaxation and healing have earned her recognition, including her participation in the documentary "Going Om" in 2017.

Dr. Spielman's Cherry Blossom Therapy Farm, nestled on 6 acres just outside of Orlando, FL, is a sanctuary for healing that incorporates various modalities to support the therapeutic process. Her compassionate team, including Certified Therapy mini horse Little Man, Certified Therapy mini pig Petunia, and Barn Manager/Sidekick mini goat Blue, offers a unique and peaceful environment for clients.

Beyond her clinical practice, Dr. Spielman shines as an educator, writer, and sought-after Keynote Speaker. Her engaging presentations, blending content, storytelling, and light-hearted humor, captivate audiences at community, non-profit, and corporate events.

Dr. Spielman's inspiration to share a message of healing through authentic living is deeply rooted in her faith, her family (Cassie, Steven, and Aaron), and her beloved animals.

