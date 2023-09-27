September 15, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott announced 16 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $4.1 million have been awarded to 11 schools across Southeast Texas and the Panhandle by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The JET grants will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train 1,246 students for high-demand occupations as plumbers, transportation workers, nurses, welders, diesel mechanic specialists, and more.



"From the Panhandle to the Gulf Coast, Texas continues to invest in career training programs to help our students secure good-paying jobs and meet the needs of our growing state," said Governor Abbott. "Thanks to partnerships with schools across our state by the Texas Workforce Commission, we will help young Texans chart a course toward successful careers in the workforce of tomorrow."



"TWC recognizes the work of these eleven valuable education partners to train thousands of Texans in high-demand occupations," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "These JET grants are just one way TWC continues to invest in a workforce that supports the Lone Star State’s record-breaking economy."



Yesterday, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel presented 12 of the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Lamar Institute of Technology.



The 12 JET grants included:

Lamar State College – Orange: a $274,811 grant to train 125 students as petroleum pump system operators. a $159,780 grant to train 126 students as transportation workers.

Lamar State College - Port Arthur: a $251,734 grant to train 80 students as HVAC mechanics. a $310,616 grant to train 10 students as licensed nurses.

Woodville Independent School District (ISD): a $97,812 grant to train 126 students as plumbers in partnership with Lee College. a $516,024 grant to train 126 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

Deweyville ISD: a $257,386 grant to train 126 students as HVAC mechanics in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology.

a $99,512 grant to train 76 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology. Jasper ISD: a $564,658 grant to train 45 students as welders in partnership with Lamar Institute of Technology. a $127,956 grant to train 25 students as nurses in partnership with Lamar State College – Port Arthur. a $171,057 grant to train 30 students as electricians in partnership with Lamar State College – Port Arthur.





TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III also presented four of the awards yesterday at a ceremony attended by school administrators, state officials, local stakeholders, and CTE students at Frank Phillips College.



These JET grants included:

Frank Phillips College: a $212,515 grant for equipment to train 50 students as diesel mechanic specialists.

a $232,225 grant to train 141 students as welders in partnership with Frank Phillips College. Sunray ISD: a $172,810 grant to train 50 students as welders in partnership with Amarillo College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

