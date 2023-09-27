Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 27, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
September 27, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.
Communications Received
- 2023 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report from the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS).
Communications Received From the Senate
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 222 Labor And Industry
HR 223 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1691 Health
HB 1705 Human Services
HB 1706 State Government
HB 1707 Transportation
HB 1708 Judiciary
HB 1716 Commerce
HB 1717 State Government
HB 1718 Local Government
HB 1719 Game And Fisheries
HB 1720 Education
HB 1721 State Government
HB 1722 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 1723 Labor And Industry
Bills Recommitted
HB 540 To Appropriations
HB 1044 To Appropriations
HB 1232 To Appropriations
HB 1338 To Appropriations
SB 621 To Appropriations
SB 836 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 1553 From Aging and Older Adult Services to Education
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 165 From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended
HR 206 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
HR 213 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HR 136 From Health as Committed
HR 141 From Health as Committed
HR 143 From Health as Amended
HR 144 From Health as Committed
HR 155 From Health as Committed
HR 164 From Health as Committed
HR 171 From Health as Committed
HR 177 From Health as Committed
HR 187 From Health as Committed
HR 190 From Health as Committed
HR 195 From Health as Committed
HR 200 From Health as Committed
HR 201 From Health as Committed
HR 202 From Health as Committed
HR 203 From Health as Committed
HR 210 From Health as Committed
HR 218 From Health as Committed
HR 73 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 220 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 221 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 212 From State Government as Committed
HB 1527 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended
HB 1540 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
HB 1661 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 250 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1278 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1291 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1507 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1565 From Health as Amended
HB 1381 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1708 From Judiciary as Committed
SB 607 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed
SB 694 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended
SB 598 From Judiciary Reported as Committed
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2023, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.
171-31
A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.
201-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until , Monday, October 2 , 2023 at 12 P.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.