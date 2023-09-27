Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 27, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.

Communications Received

The Chair is in Receipt of the following Report which the Clerk will read:

2023 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report from the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS).

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 222 Labor And Industry

HR 223 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1691 Health

HB 1705 Human Services

HB 1706 State Government

HB 1707 Transportation

HB 1708 Judiciary

HB 1716 Commerce

HB 1717 State Government

HB 1718 Local Government

HB 1719 Game And Fisheries

HB 1720 Education

HB 1721 State Government

HB 1722 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1723 Labor And Industry

Bills Recommitted

HB 540 To Appropriations

HB 1044 To Appropriations

HB 1232 To Appropriations

HB 1338 To Appropriations

SB 621 To Appropriations

SB 836 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 1553 From Aging and Older Adult Services to Education

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 165 From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended

HR 206 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 213 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 136 From Health as Committed

HR 141 From Health as Committed

HR 143 From Health as Amended

HR 144 From Health as Committed

HR 155 From Health as Committed

HR 164 From Health as Committed

HR 171 From Health as Committed

HR 177 From Health as Committed

HR 187 From Health as Committed

HR 190 From Health as Committed

HR 195 From Health as Committed

HR 200 From Health as Committed

HR 201 From Health as Committed

HR 202 From Health as Committed

HR 203 From Health as Committed

HR 210 From Health as Committed

HR 218 From Health as Committed

HR 73 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 220 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 221 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 212 From State Government as Committed

HB 1527 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended

HB 1540 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1661 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 250 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1278 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1291 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1409 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1507 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1565 From Health as Amended

HB 1381 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1708 From Judiciary as Committed

SB 607 From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

SB 694 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

SB 598 From Judiciary Reported as Committed

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 178 A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 180 A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 193 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2023, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania. 201-1 HR 197 A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County. 171-31 HR 205 A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania. 201-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Monday, October 2 , 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.