Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, September 27 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

September 27, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:00 P.M.

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ryncavage.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in Receipt of the following Report which the Clerk will read:

  • 2023 Stress Testing and Risk Assessment Report from the Pennsylvania State Employees’ Retirement System (SERS).

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 222     Labor And Industry

HR 223     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

 

HB 1691   Health

HB 1705   Human Services

HB 1706   State Government

HB 1707   Transportation

HB 1708   Judiciary

HB 1716   Commerce

HB 1717   State Government

HB 1718   Local Government

HB 1719   Game And Fisheries

HB 1720   Education

HB 1721   State Government

HB 1722   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 1723   Labor And Industry

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 540        To Appropriations

HB 1044      To Appropriations

HB 1232      To Appropriations

HB 1338      To Appropriations

 

SB 621         To Appropriations

SB 836         To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 1553      From Aging and Older Adult Services to Education

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 165        From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended

HR 206        From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

HR 213        From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HR 136        From Health as Committed

HR 141        From Health as Committed

HR 143        From Health as Amended

HR 144        From Health as Committed

HR 155        From Health as Committed

HR 164        From Health as Committed

HR 171        From Health as Committed

HR 177        From Health as Committed

HR 187        From Health as Committed

HR 190        From Health as Committed

HR 195        From Health as Committed

HR 200        From Health as Committed

HR 201        From Health as Committed

HR 202        From Health as Committed

HR 203        From Health as Committed

HR 210        From Health as Committed

HR 218        From Health as Committed

HR 73           From Judiciary as Committed

HR 220        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 221        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 212        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 1527      From Aging and Older Adult Services as Amended

HB 1540      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

HB 1661      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 250        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1278      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1291      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1409      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1507      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1565      From Health as Amended

HB 1381      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1708      From Judiciary as Committed

 

SB 607         From Aging and Older Adult Services as Committed

SB 694         From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Amended

SB 598         From Judiciary Reported as Committed

           

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 178

A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Emergency Preparedness Month" in Pennsylvania.

201-1

HR 180

A Resolution designating the month of September 2023 as "Hunger Action Month" in Pennsylvania.  

201-1

HR 193

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "Suicide Prevention Awareness Month" and September 10, 2023, as "World Suicide Prevention Day" in Pennsylvania.    

201-1

HR 197

A Concurrent Resolution extending in whole the disaster emergency declared on June 12, 2023, and extended in whole by the General Assembly until November 1, 2023, in response to the collapse of the northbound bridge and severe compromise of the southbound bridge on Interstate 95 in the City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia County.        

171-31

HR 205

A Resolution recognizing the month of September 2023 as "National Recovery Month" in Pennsylvania.  

201-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until , Monday, October 2 , 2023 at 12 P.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Wednesday, September 27, 2023

