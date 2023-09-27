ICYMI: FDLE, FHP and partner agencies recover fentanyl, liquid cocaine and methamphetamine concealed in cleaning supplies during weeklong operation

September 27, 2023TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Last week the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Florida National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce (FLNG), Martin County Sheriff's Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and Indian River Sheriff's Office completed a weeklong operation focused on U.S. Highways, and State Roads within Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie Counties.The ongoing operational focus of the strike force, formed at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, is the enforcement of violations including but not limited to human trafficking, human smuggling, fugitives from justice, and transportation of illegal/stolen contraband (narcotics, weapons, vehicles, etc.). The combined efforts of the strike force yielded the following:ENFORCEMENT: SEIZURES:•Misdemeanor Charges-80 •Fentanyl-16.2g (Over 8K Lethal Doses)•Felony Charges-84 •Cocaine-346.36g•Fugitive Warrants-4 •Methamphetamine-582.4g•Undocumented Aliens-3 •Marijuana-595.3g•Drug Charges-23 •Guns-5•Firearm Charges-5 •Total Assets-$166,629.54said, “I am grateful to live in Florida where law enforcement is supported and encouraged to work proactively in support of public safety. These law enforcement interdictions help keep Florida citizens safer by identifying and stopping illegal activity coming into our state. As part of these operations, we’ve investigated drug traffickers, human smugglers and organized crime rings. I’m proud of our efforts and I thank our FDLE agents and partners for their service.”“The continued success of our interdiction efforts is proof that we must remain engaged and vigilant in combatting illicit drugs and criminal activity before it enters our state,” said. “Our Governor has made interdicting the flow of drugs and the criminals who traffic in them a top priority, and Florida continues to lead from the front in keeping our residents safe.”“Operation Safe Highways aims to ensure a safe driving environment while suppressing criminal activity by keeping those who target our communities through the poisons of illicit trades off Florida roadways,” said. “Rest assured, your Florida Highway Patrol continues to proactively seek out criminals who transport illegal weapons, narcotics and commit other crimes which victimize innocent Floridians.”

In August, Governor DeSantis announced the successful first year of the State and local law enforcement strike force by issuing a release that included the combined totals of ten previous operations that were conducted from June 2022 through July 2023. To read the release click here.

