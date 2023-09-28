Reach New Heights at "Your Business Retreat”

Small Business Owners Gain Clarity and Community at Upcoming Bethany Beach 4-Day Retreat Facilitated by EdTech Founder & CEO, Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek

BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a compelling interview on Good Morning Washington with EdTech founder and CEO, Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek, intriguing details were shared about an upcoming 4-day retreat for entrepreneurs in Bethany Beach, Delaware.

Melanie, founder and CEO of The Collegiate Writer, will host the retreat from October 24-27. She designed the weekend getaway to help fellow entrepreneurs and small business owners recharge, gain clarity, and make tangible progress on their goals.

The retreat is aptly named "Your Business Retreat" and will provide an ocean-front setting for entrepreneurs to focus on their business.

In announcing the retreat, Melanie cited the constant demands on small business owners and the reality of decision fatigue. "Being around other go-getters who are experiencing the same thing can make all the difference as we're talking through what might be best for us and our businesses," she said.

Melanie specifically chose Bethany Beach for its charming atmosphere and vibrant community. "It's the most delightful place on the planet," she remarked. The peaceful beach town will give business owners a relaxing environment to gain perspective and breakthroughs.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will participate in workshops on timely small business topics, peer coaching sessions for tailored advice, and networking events to meet like-minded entrepreneurs. Melanie noted that participants can expect to leave feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

"Participants will also leave having made substantial progress on whatever was best for their particular business. I want them to have clarity and a plan to propel them forward," she added.

In addition to business insights, Melanie emphasized the value of forming connections. "Attendees will also leave with a new community of people who understand the entrepreneurial journey," she said.

Melanie is highly qualified to facilitate this type of retreat with a Ph.D. in Education: Curriculum and Instruction, Literary Studies. She has coached hundreds of small business owners over the last decade to help them gain clarity, create systems, and make progress on their biggest goals.

Dr. Melanie Obitz-Bukartek feels a personal connection to the small business community, having been an entrepreneur for years. "I know how difficult it can be to find time for yourself and your business," she acknowledged.

Space is limited. More details can be found at https://www.obitz-bukartek.com/retreat.

Dominic Forth
TV Bookers
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Reach New Heights at "Your Business Retreat”

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Dominic Forth
TV Bookers
Company/Organization
The Writing Detective
14456 N 46th West Av
Skiatook, Oklahoma, 74070
United States
+1 918-346-8943
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

From crafting an attention-grabbing headline to targeting the right media outlets, I'll make sure your press release hits the mark. And with my distribution service, you can rest assured that your release will reach its intended audience. Whether you're launching a new product, hosting a special event, or have any other newsworthy story to share, I can help you get the word out.

Contact Me

More From This Author
Highland Terrace Mobile Home Park Elevates 55+ Living Experience Under New Ownership
Reach New Heights at "Your Business Retreat”
Global Maternity Brand, Momcozy, Tackles Breastfeeding Anxieties with Nursing and Pumping Basics for New Moms Event
View All Stories From This Author