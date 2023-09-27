Criteo Launches Commerce Max DSP into General Availability and Announces Next-Gen Retailer Monetisation Solution Suite
Retail media solutions to address fragmentation and drive commerce outcomes across the entire advertising ecosystem
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- -- Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the general availability of its self-service demand-side platform (DSP), Commerce Max, giving brands and agencies a single point of entry to retail media inventory onsite and across premium publishers offsite. Complementing Commerce Max, Criteo is also expanding its retailer monetisation solution suite, offering retailers the means to tap previously unattainable demand by paving the way for the integration of marketplace and in-store monetisation technologies.
Retail media has proven extremely successful for retailers looking to grow additional revenue streams and brands and agencies looking to engage consumers actively in a buying mindset. Until now, however, fragmentation across the industry has held retailers, brands, and agencies back from reaching their full potential with retail media.
Driving Commerce at Scale:
Commerce Max entered market testing in 2022 with leading consumer electronics retailer, Best Buy, and the world's foremost media investment company, GroupM, as exclusive Alpha partner. Over this period, Commerce Max enrolled 10 retailers including Best Buy, Macy's and Shipt. Retailers who have completed campaigns have more than doubled conversion rates on average when running both onsite and offsite advertising through the platform.
Now in general availability, brands and agencies across the globe can use Commerce Max to access data and inventory across multiple retailers and marketplaces, finding valuable audiences on these sites and extending these audiences offsite. This is underpinned by closed-loop measurement, enabling advertisers to quickly and efficiently determine the effectiveness of campaigns and optimise accordingly.
Criteo is a leader and one of the first to bring digital measurement standards to retail media with Commerce Max.
Criteo’s partnership with Integral Ad Science allows brands and agencies to measure viewability and invalid traffic on a retailer’s site across all ad formats, including native and sponsored products by 2024.
A Unified Approach for Retailers:
The second component of today’s launch is the unveiling of Criteo’s retailer monetisation solution suite. This suite marks the next phase in the development of Criteo’s core monetisation technology, Commerce Yield, which will not only provide retailers and marketplaces with a complete media toolset, but will also serve commerce companies such as automakers, movie theatres, transportation services, airlines and more.
Commerce Yield combines Criteo’s former Retail Media Platform with several solutions derived from recent strategic acquisitions, including:
• Commerce Yield Marketplace: Through Criteo's strategic acquisition of Mabaya, Commerce Yield Marketplace will help monetisation officers integrate marketplace tactics and formats.
• Commerce Yield In-Store: The powerful union of Brandcrush and Criteo's in-store monetisation technology, providing advertisers access to a wider range of offline inventory.
• Commerce Yield Insights: Previously called Gradient, a cutting-edge suite of insight and data tools that provides digital-shelf insights to support enterprise-level retail media buys.
