SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Visual Impacts Assessment (VIA) for Deadwood Box Study

The purpose of the public meeting is to discuss project updates and solicit comments as part of a Visual Impacts Assessment (VIA). Three build alternatives, along with a no-build alternative, are being considered as part of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Assessment (EA). The VIA will review all four alternatives.

The study team is accepting public input as part of the VIA process from residents and visitors. A survey can be found at https://www.DeadwoodBox.com. The website includes renderings of potential visual impacts for each build alternative, as well as space for written comment. The survey will also be available in print at the public meeting. The VIA comment period is open through Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than 2 business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.