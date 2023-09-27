Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.3 Million In Career Training Grants To North Central And East Texas Schools

TEXAS, September 27 - September 27, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced five Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling more than $1.3 million have been awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to five schools in North Central and East Texas. The JET grants will support career and technical education by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train over 640 students for high-demand professions, including mechanical engineers, welders, and registered nurses.



“Texas continues to invest in our growing and diverse workforce to ensure our great state remains the economic juggernaut of America,” said Governor Abbott. “With these grants, Texas students will have the training they need to succeed in critical, high-demand careers and allow businesses to thrive in our booming economy. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with North Central and East Texas schools to help prepare the next generation of Texans to create a brighter future for our state.”



“Today’s JET grants provide equipment for young Texans to prepare for some of the most in-demand, critical occupations in Texas,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Upskilling these students strengthens the Texas economy to meet the future demand of employers in the Lone Star State.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the five awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, school staff, and CTE students at Trinity Valley Community College.



The five JET grants include:

Cayuga Independent School District (ISD): a $324,591 grant to purchase and install equipment to train 130 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.

Forney ISD: a $136,036 grant to train 150 students as registered nurses in partnership with Dallas College.

Kaufman ISD: a $98,457 grant to train 135 students as mechanical engineers in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.

Kemp ISD: a $208,145 grant to train 130 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.

Rains ISD: a $611,027 grant to train 103 students as welders in partnership with Trinity Valley Community College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop career and technical education programs for the public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.



