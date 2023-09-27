Social Services Provides Funding to Support Capital Needs

CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2023

The Ministry of Social Services is providing $1.25 million in funding as part of the 2023-24 budget to support the ongoing capital needs of facilities that serve the needs of persons with intellectual disabilities.

"Our partners across the province provide crucial social programming, residential services, and supported employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities,” Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. “It is important that they deliver these services in safe and accessible facilities.”

The ministry tracks capital requests related to the upgrade and repair of facilities run by third-party service organizations and works to assess and prioritize capital project proposals on an ongoing basis. This current funding has been prioritized to address safety, mobility, and structural issues in facilities across the province.