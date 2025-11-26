Province Provides Funding for Intensive Community Support Program in Saskatoon

CANADA, November 26 - Released on November 26, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is providing $250,000 to Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services (SCIS) for its Intensive Community Support Program for adults with mental health and substance use needs.

The Intensive Support Program (ICS) provides wraparound supports in the community to 80 adults with mental illness who are hard to house and difficult to engage in programming.

"We are supporting Saskatoon Crisis Intervention as they build relationships with individuals who need help on their path to treatment and recovery," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "This program is essential to support those at risk of homelessness and potential increased use of emergency medical services."

ICS staff work with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to help clients improve their health, secure long-term housing and financial stability and connect with community supports. Some clients also receive onsite assistance with medication management, chronic or mental health managing medical needs, and daily tasks such as grocery shopping, paying bills or cleaning their home.

"With the investment from the Government of Saskatchewan, we can continue providing intensive case management to a marginalized group of people in Saskatoon," SCIS Executive Director Jodie Semkiw said. "This will help clients achieve housing stability, meaningful connection to supports, and a return to community involvement."

Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Services is a registered nonprofit organization. The new, annualized funding from the province will allow the organization to maintain ongoing services and staffing.

