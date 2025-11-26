The Right Call Beats a Close Call: Check Highway Hotline, Give Snowplows Space

CANADA, November 26 - Released on November 26, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit reminded drivers heading to Canadian Western Agribition to make the right call by checking road conditions before getting behind the wheel, along with urging them to protect themselves and others by staying patient around snowplows.

"Whether heading to the largest livestock show in Canada, bonspiels, hockey games or other destinations, please check the Highway Hotline and give our snowplows room," Marit said. "As the Ministry of Highways' annual winter safety campaign gets underway. Remember, this is Saskatchewan where weather can change rapidly."

New online ads will debut this winter reminding drivers that the right call beats a close call by waiting for snowplows to pull over before passing and to regularly monitor the Highway Hotline.

The ministry's video ad about waiting for winter road conditions to improve by checking the Highway Hotline before heading out will play this season as a trailer before movies at Saskatchewan theatres. It can also be watched and shared on social media at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_Bcd6g1IJg.

The Highway Hotline also has two new cameras in time for this winter. They are along Trans-Canada Highway 1 near Rush Lake and Highway 13 near the junction of Highway 47 at Stoughton. The camera network has more than 50 locations with cameras to help provide better insight.

To take advantage of its features, download the latest version of the Highway Hotline smartphone app for free in the Google and Apple online stores. The service can also be accessed online at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/map or by calling 511 to select the highway you wish to hear the latest available road conditions.

Snowplow operators regularly send road condition information posted by staff at the Highway Hotline, Saskatchewan's provincial road information system.

Drivers are reminded to stay back and stay safe near snowplows, as they create a mini blizzard called the Snow Zone when clearing highways. Drivers should be cautious around snowplows, which pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres to let motorists pass. To see a video of the Snow Zone, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV043GAO_Qo.

Information about snow removal and winter maintenance activities can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/transportation/highways/highway-safety/winter-safety.

-30-

For more information, contact: