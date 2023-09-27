Saskatchewan Keeps Growing at Fastest Pace in More Than a Century

Submit Release
CANADA, September 27 - Released on September 27, 2023

Saskatchewan continues to enjoy strong population growth, according to the latest quarterly population estimates released today by Statistics Canada.

The number of people living in Saskatchewan grew by 8,567 in the second quarter of 2023, and by 30,685 over the past year. The annual growth is the largest increase in a single year in more than a century. 

Saskatchewan's population has now grown by more than 200,000 people since the current government took office in 2007.

The growth in the second quarter of 2023 was due to net international migration of 9,594 people and natural growth (births minus deaths) of 890 people, offset by net interprovincial outmigration of 1,917 people.

During this quarter, Statistics Canada revised previously released population estimates dating back to 2001.  As of July 1, 2023, Saskatchewan's population was 1,209,107.

