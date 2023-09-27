Application Deadline Extended for ConCEPT Asynchronous Professional Learning Opportunity

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is piloting a program designed to support educators throughout the state with professional learning that is practical and flexible.

Conceptual Classroom and Educational Programs for Teachers (ConCEPT) is focused on providing professional learning to educators across Maine through asynchronous evidence-based modules, topic-driven office hours, asynchronous book studies, and customized support from the Maine DOE Interdisciplinary Instruction team. ConCEPT offers a menu of choices for educators to choose from that can be tailored to your team’s goals. ConCEPT is completely free to Maine educators. Contact hours and reimbursement for planning purposes outside the regular contracted day are available.

Set up a time to have a conversation by making a request through this link.

To learn more about ConCEPT, you can watch the prerecorded webinar below or visit the ConCEPT webpage.

You can also reach out to Kathy Bertini at Kathy.Bertini@maine.gov for further questions.