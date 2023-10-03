Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,418 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,540 in the last 365 days.

NotaryLive Further Streamlines Document Signing with New eSign Capability

eSign by NotaryLive

eSign by NotaryLive

Tired of dealing with stacks of paperwork and the hassle of traditional document signing? NotaryLive is excited to announce its latest product, eSign!

"We're continuously working to make online document management more efficient, flexible, and robust.”
— Joshua Stankard
NANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NotaryLive, the leading remote online notarization platform, today announced the launch of its new eSign product, further advancing its seamless digital notarization and electronic signing solutions.

The new eSign capability enables users to electronically sign documents as a standalone process, without the need for notarization. This provides greater flexibility—customers can now utilize NotaryLive for eSignatures independently or as part of the online notarization workflow, depending on their specific documentation needs.

“We're continuously working to make online document management more efficient, flexible, and robust, ” said Joshua Stankard, CEO of NotaryLive. “This will allow our users to sign or request signatures that don’t necessarily need to be notarized, and all within the same platform, providing a more professional and streamlined process.”

"“eSign is a major advancement for NotaryLive, enabling fully digital and remote signings. By incorporating eSign into our platform, we can now offer users an end-to-end solution for document management and signing with the validity and security of electronic signatures," said Miguel Batres, Senior Full Stack Developer and eSign Project Lead.

This end-to-end digital workflow brings convenience, efficiency, and flexibility to important signing and notarization processes across many industries including real estate, legal, finance, and more.

NotaryLive continues innovating to provide a best-in-class remote online notarization solution. The eSign product cements its position as an industry-leading platform enabling fully online legal document management.

Experience the advantages of digital document signing and notarization at www.notarylive.com

About NotaryLive
NotaryLive is the leading remote online notarization platform, making online notarization easy, convenient, and secure.
NotaryLive's network of certified remote online notaries is available nationwide to fulfill online notarization needs 24/7.

Matthew Marks
NotaryLive
+1 845-826-1018
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

NotaryLive Further Streamlines Document Signing with New eSign Capability

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more