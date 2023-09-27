Former Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Arrested for Fraud

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced former Newton County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Shannon Taylor was arrested by special agents from his office. Taylor is charged with Embezzlement/Fraud in Public Office.



Taylor is accused of altering her timesheets after they were approved by her supervisor. Taylor was served with a $16,263.72 demand letter at the time of her arrest.

“Thank you to the investigators on my team and the prosecutors for putting a stop to this scheme,” said Auditor White. “As I have said, no matter the amount, my office will keep watch over your tax dollars.”

Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

District Attorney Kilgore’s office will prosecute the case.

No surety bond covers Taylor’s employment at the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.