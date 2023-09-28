Plans to Light Up First Bridge Outside of London - Full Planning Application Submitted for Henley-on-Thames, Oxon, UK

CGI generated visualisation of planned sustainable LED Lighting for Henley Bridge Black and white photo from 1902 showing Henley Bridge lit up with festoon lights Gavin Jackson

The iconic 18th century bridge in Henley-on-Thames; UK home to the renowned famous "Henley Royal Regatta" has applied for a full planning application

We felt it imperative to bring together the best team possible and follow all due process as a mark of respect for the bridge. Our heritage, and lighting consultants worked closely with the MHS team” — Gavin Jackson - Architect

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UK, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic 18th century bridge in Henley-on-Thames; home to the renowned Henley Royal Regatta has today had an application to install a sustainable light installation by the Make Henley Shine group.

The Make Henley Shine group have been working on the project for nearly three years. Today they have submitted two full planning applications to sustainably light up Henley-on-Thames Bridge to South Oxfordshire District Council and Wokingham Borough Councils. Both local authorities are jointly responsible for planning permission for the bridge.

After seeking pre-planning advice and submitting survey and reports recommended by both Councils, the local team behind the project hope that the application will be given the green light to go ahead.

The project has been backed by local companies and organisations; Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club, Blandy & Blandy and European Consumer Claims so far to allow it to fund the necessary surveys and reports. Also, further organisations and individuals have pledged funds once the planning application has been approved.

Local architect and recently elected Henley Town Councillor, Gavin Jackson said, “We felt it imperative to bring together the best team possible and follow all due process as a mark of respect for the bridge. Our heritage, environmental and lighting consultants brought their vast experience with historic monuments, ecology and river bridges to the Pre-Application process and now to the full application stage. Pending planning approval, Signify, the world leader in connected lighting will supply the lights then they will be carefully installed by an expert team used to working on historic UK monuments. We are excited to showcase the bridge to its rightful place at the centre of Henley’s townscape.”

Chair of the Make Henley Shine project team, Daniel Bausor added, “We’re delighted to be finally submitting the Full Planning application. We have very kindly been pledged enough money to allow us to purchase the lights once we get planning approval and then we’ll need to crowdfund for the installation and maintenance. This is an exciting project literally to make Henley shine - we need people to go on to both Councils’ planning portals and write in support of the application.”

For anyone wishing to make a donation to this 10 year capital project to Make Henley Shine, please email: hello@makehenleyshine.co.uk.

