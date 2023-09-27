Utility work to take place along WY 789 by Creston Junction

RAWLINS, Wyo. – Travelers on Wyoming Highway 789 may experience delays as crews with Rocky Mountain Power begin utility work starting tomorrow, September 28th, weather permitting.

WY 789 will have brief roadway closures by mile marker 5 beginning Thursday morning while crews facilitate the repair of overhead power lines in the area.

Traffic will be stopped briefly while power lines are moved overhead. Five brief stoppages are anticipated to facilitate helicopter operations.

Motorists are encouraged to watch for stopped traffic, reduced speed limits and other traffic changes during the project. Avoid distractions like cell phones when driving through work zones.

Utility work is anticipated to be completed by the afternoon on Thursday. All scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability.