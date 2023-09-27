PACHA Welcomes 13 New Members, Opens Applications for Others

New PACHA members being sworn in during 9/20/23 meeting (l-r): Carol Treston, Hansel Tookes, Jesse Milan, Duvia Lozano, Philip Chan, Tiommi Luckett, Marvell Terry, Natalie Sanchez, Dafina Ward, Patrick Sullivan, Deondre Moore, Paul Kawata, and Mackenzie Copley.

During the September 20, 2023, meeting of the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA), Assistant Secretary for Health ADM Rachel Levine, MD, welcomed and swore in 13 new Council members:

Philip Chan, MD, MS, Associate Professor of Medicine, Brown University

Mackenzie Copley, Co-Founder & CEO, One Tent Health

Paul Kawata, MA, Executive Director, NMAC

Duvia Lozano, LMSW, Program Director, Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc.

Tiommi Luckett, National Organizer, Transgender Law Center

Jesse Milan, Jr., JD, President & CEO, AIDS United

Deondre Moore, Ambassador, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

Natalie Sanchez, MPH, Director, UCLA Family AIDS Network

Patrick Sullivan, DVM, PhD, Professor of Epidemiology, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University

Marvell Terry II, Activist and Cultural Organizer, Founder, The Red Door Foundation and the Saving Ourselves Symposium

Hansel Tookes, MD, MPH, Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Carol Treston, RN, MPH, Executive Director, Association of Nurses in AIDS Care

Dafina Ward, JD, Executive Director, Southern AIDS Coalition

PACHA provides advice, information, and recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services regarding programs, policies, and research to promote effective prevention, treatment, and cure of HIV disease and AIDS. This includes recommendations to the Secretary regarding the development and implementation of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy and the Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative.

Departing PACHA members Gregg Alton, Ada Stewart, Justin Smith, and John Sapero with certificates of appreciation for their service presented at the 9/20/23 PACHA meeting.

The Council may have up to 35 members, including the chair or co-chairs. Members and the chair(s) are selected by the Secretary of Health and Human Services from authorities with particular expertise in, or knowledge of, matters concerning HIV and AIDS. Council members are invited to serve for overlapping terms of up to four years.

“The new PACHA members bring a rich variety of expertise and experience to the work of the Council, ensuring that the Council’s work honors the diversity of the HIV epidemic in the U.S.,” remarked Kaye Hayes, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Infectious Disease and Executive Director of PACHA. “We look forward to the contributions they will make to PACHA’s work.”

Learn more about the each of the new members on the PACHA Members & Staff page on HIV.gov.

Council Bids Farewell to Seven Members

During the same meeting, PACHA expressed appreciation to seven members whose terms were expiring:

Gregg Alton, JD

Marc Meachem, MBA, Head, External Affairs, ViiV Healthcare North America

Rafaelé Narváez, Co-Founder and Director of Health Programs, Latinos Salud

Michael Saag, MD, Associate Dean, Global Health, School of Medicine and Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Disease, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Director, UAB Center for AIDS Research

John Sapero, MIL, Director, Ending the HIV Epidemic, Collaborative Research LLC

Justin Smith, MS, MPH, Director, Campaign to End AIDS, Positive Impact Health Centers

Ada Stewart, RPh, MD, Lead Provider and HIV Specialist, Cooperative Health

“As ADM Levine shared during her remarks at the meeting, we are grateful for the outstanding insight and advice that these members have provided to us over the past four years,” Ms. Hayes observed.

HHS Seeking Applications for PACHA Members

The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health is seeking nominations for membership on PACHA. Nominations for membership on PACHA must be received no later than 8:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, January 5, 2024. View this Federal Register Notice for details.