Skyway Fishing Pier educational course and certificate now available online; required beginning Oct. 1

Planning to fish at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park soon? New regulations go into effect beginning Oct. 1, including a no-cost annual educational course requirement and gear restrictions that apply to all anglers fishing in the park.

The Skyway Fishing Pier educational course is now available online. To access the educational course, which must be completed before fishing in the park, visit MyFWC.com/Skyway. The Certificate of Course Completion is required to fish at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park and must be renewed annually, including those 65 and older who are normally exempt from needing a fishing license.

Those under 16 are not required to take the educational course as long as they are accompanied by an adult or guardian who has completed the course and received a certificate in the past year.

Other Regulations

Starting Oct. 1, the following changes will also be in effect at Skyway Fishing Pier State Park:

The use of the following gear from Nov. 15 – March 15 each year is prohibited: Fishing rigs with more than one hook attached (e.g., sabiki rig, chicken rig, topwater plug). Any multiple hook (e.g., treble hook, double hook).

Anglers are limited to use of no more than two sets of hook-and-line fishing gear (e.g., rods or handlines).

These regulations are designed to reduce the likelihood and severity of seabird entanglement and further seabird conservation at Skyway Fishing Pier.

For more, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Skyway Fishing Pier State Park.”

Skyway Educational Course Instructions