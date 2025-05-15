Registration now open for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™  

Pictures and videos: FlPythonChallenge.org/Newsroom

Are you looking to help raise awareness about nonnative species and remove invasive Burmese pythons from our treasured Everglades ecosystem, all while getting the chance to win a share of $25,000 in prizes? Register for the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™!

The event, hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District, features an Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 for the registered participant who removes the most pythons. An exciting addition to this year’s event is the inclusion of Everglades National Park as one of eight official Florida Python Challenge™ competition locations.

Registration opened today for this year’s 10-day competition, which kicks off on Friday, July 11 at 12:01 a.m. and runs until Sunday, July 20 at 5 p.m. Visit FLPythonChallenge.org to register for the competition, take the required online training, view the optional training opportunities, learn more about Burmese pythons and the unique Everglades ecosystem, and find resources for planning your trip to south Florida to participate in the 2025 Florida Python Challenge™.

“Every Burmese python removed from our iconic Florida Everglades means one less invasive snake negatively impacting our native wildlife,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “This annual event encourages the public to get involved in removing nonnative species while raising awareness worldwide about invasive species and what people can do to help. The Florida Python Challenge™ is made possible thanks to the continued support from Governor Ron DeSantis and our partners with the South Florida Water Management District and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.”

“The Python Challenge is a great way to get people directly involved in the protection and stewardship of the Everglades,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron. “We continue to advance Everglades restoration efforts thanks to the support of Governor Ron DeSantis, and we’ll keep doing everything we can to protect this important ecosystem. Pythons disrupt the natural food chain and prey on native wildlife that depend on the Everglades. Removing pythons from this ecosystem is critical to the survival of the species that call this area home. The South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission continue to have great success managing these invasive pythons. Long live the Everglades!”

“We’re excited to join our partners in the State of Florida for this year’s Florida Python Challenge,” said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades National Park, who oversees the South Florida National Parks and Preserve. “For years, we’ve worked alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the South Florida Water Management District, and others to manage pythons and other invasive species while educating the public about their impact on the Everglades. This event marks another milestone in that collaboration as we include Everglades National Park in the Challenge.”

Prizes will also be awarded in the professional, novice and military categories, courtesy of our sponsors and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. We thank our two Platinum Level Sponsors – Inversa and Rotary Clubs of Florida – for donating $10,000 each to support conservation efforts in Florida through the Florida Python Challenge™. We also thank our three Gold Level Sponsors – Bergeron Everglades Foundation, Edison National Bank/Bank of the Islands and The Garcia Companies – for their donations of $5,000 each in support of conservation efforts through this event.

Last year, participants in the 2024 Florida Python Challenge™ removed 195 invasive Burmese pythons from the Everglades, resulting in a total of 1,112 of the nonnative constrictors being removed cumulatively during all Florida Python Challenge™ competitions to date. In 2024, 857 people from 33 states and Canada registered for the 10-day competition.

In addition to python removal opportunities on 32 FWC-managed lands that are available year-round, Burmese pythons may be humanely killed on private lands at any time with landowner permission – no permit or hunting license required. The FWC encourages people to remove and humanely kill invasive pythons from private lands whenever possible.

About Invasive Burmese Pythons

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida and negatively impact native wildlife. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in south Florida where they prey on birds, mammals and other reptiles. A female Burmese python can lay 50 to over 100 eggs at a time. Since 2000, more than 23,000 Burmese pythons have been reported to the FWC as removed from Florida’s environment. For more information on Burmese pythons, visit MyFWC.com/python.