FWC launches new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proud to announce the launch of the newly redesigned Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website. To explore the new website and plan your next wildlife adventure, visit FloridaBirdingTrail.com.

The Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail is a longstanding FWC program that connects people to over 500 birding and wildlife watching locations statewide. The redesigned website offers an enhanced, streamlined experience for both residents and visitors to explore Florida’s best birding and wildlife watching opportunities.

A major highlight of the new site is the innovative “Find a Site” map, an interactive location finder that lets users easily discover destinations that match their interests by entering place names, addresses, or selecting desired activities and amenities. Want to find Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail sites within 25 miles of Orlando where you can go camping and spot a bald eagle? The “Find a Site” map makes it easy.

Additional features of the new website include:

Updated Trail Location Pages: Access detailed information on over 500 premier wildlife watching destinations, including when to visit, what species to look for, detailed directions and habitat descriptions.

Beginner Resources: Dedicated sections provide helpful guidance for those new to birding and wildlife watching.

The new Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail website advances the Trail’s mission to foster conservation through deeper connections between people and nature, offering an exciting platform for exploration, education and stewardship.

The Trail is a program of the FWC, supported in part by the Florida Department of Transportation and the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, and is possible thanks to dozens of federal, state and local government agencies, nongovernmental organizations and private landowners.