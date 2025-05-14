FWC marks 5 years of the State Reef Fish Survey, advancing sustainable fisheries through data-driven efforts 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) continues its commitment to the sustainability of Florida’s recreational reef fishery through the State Reef Fish Survey. Now in its fifth year, SRFS provides high-quality, timely data essential for evaluating and managing important reef fish stocks across the state.

Originally launched as the Gulf Reef Fish Survey, this initiative was developed to improve understanding of recreational fishing for reef species along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Collaboration with state, federal and academic partners led to a proven framework for recreational data collection. In July 2020, the survey was renamed the State Reef Fish Survey to reflect its broader coverage, including Monroe County and Florida’s Atlantic coast.

Now, with five years of consistent data in hand, the SRFS is more valuable than ever. Each angler response builds on this robust foundation, helping create one of the most comprehensive assessments of Florida’s reef fish populations to date.

“Consistent, high-quality data from SRFS allows us to track trends, detect changes, and make science-based decisions that protect Florida’s reef fish populations,” said Gil McRae, Director of the FWC’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute. "Every angler’s participation helps strengthen our dataset to provide a clearer picture of the health of the reef fish stocks and ensure long-term sustainability.”

Participation from anglers is key. It is because of angler participation that SRFS is now considered the best science available for a variety of important fisheries, including Gulf gag and red grouper, mutton snapper, and yellowtail snapper. SRFS collects information through two primary methods: a monthly mail survey and in-person dockside interviews. Anglers designated as State Reef Fish Anglers — required for those targeting or harvesting specific reef species — are randomly selected to participate in the mail survey monthly. Together, these surveys provide precise estimates of the number of recreational reef fish trips taken and the total number of fish that are harvested and released each month from Florida.

FWC biologists also conduct dockside interviews with anglers returning from reef fishing trips, collecting valuable data on catch composition, size, weight and age of harvested fish. In some cases, FWC staff also join trips aboard for-hire vessels to observe released fish, helping scientists understand post-release survival rates and forecast future fish availability.

Continued angler participation is more important than ever. By responding to surveys and engaging in dockside interviews, you can play a vital role in the conservation of the future of Florida’s marine resources.

Anglers can add the State Reef Fish Angler designation, free of cost, to their lifetime license or during their annual renewal at GoOutdoorsFlorida or anywhere you can purchase a Florida fishing license. Auto-renew is now available so you don’t have to worry about renewing your SRFS designation each year. For more information about the State Reef Fish Survey visit: MyFWC.com/SRFS .

