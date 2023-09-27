Submit Release
Pheasant season opens Oct. 14 or Oct. 21 depending on the area

Pheasant season opens Oct. 14 in North Idaho and Oct. 21 in South and East Idaho. See area maps for opening dates on page 11 of the Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer seasons and rules.

Fish and Game will stock nearly 30,000 pheasants this year at locations in every region of the state. Hunters can see a full list of where and when pheasants will be released statewide on the Pheasant Stocking Program webpage

